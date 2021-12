Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 15:21 Hits: 2

A historic trial against members of Bashar al-Asad's regime has moved on to its main defendant. Germany is holding the trial under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-final-stages-begin-in-landmark-syrian-state-torture-trial/a-59996723?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf