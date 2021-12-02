The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘We lost touch with empathy’: Iraqi Oscar entry exposes migrant tragedy on Europe’s doorstep

‘We lost touch with empathy’: Iraqi Oscar entry exposes migrant tragedy on Europe’s doorstep After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Haider Rashid’s migrant thriller “Europa” has been selected as Iraq’s contender for best international feature film at the upcoming Academy Awards. FRANCE 24 spoke to the Italian-Iraqi director about the humanitarian crisis at Europe’s borders and his hopes of representing Iraq at the Oscars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20211202-we-lost-touch-with-empathy-iraqi-oscar-entry-exposes-migrant-tragedy-on-europe-s-doorstep

