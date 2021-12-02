Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:22 Hits: 2

Two weeks after deadly attacks in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo launched a joint cross-border operation targeting a militia in eastern Congo linked to the Islamic State (IS) group. But Ugandan troops have made incursions into Congolese territory before - with disastrous consequences. There are fears that history could repeat itself in an unstable, resource-rich border area.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211202-ugandan-mission-in-dr-congo-opens-old-wounds-sparks-new-anxieties