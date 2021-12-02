The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ugandan mission in DR Congo opens old wounds, sparks new anxieties

Ugandan mission in DR Congo opens old wounds, sparks new anxieties Two weeks after deadly attacks in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo launched a joint cross-border operation targeting a militia in eastern Congo linked to the Islamic State (IS) group. But Ugandan troops have made incursions into Congolese territory before - with disastrous consequences. There are fears that history could repeat itself in an unstable, resource-rich border area.

