New Iranian law could ban owning 'dangerous animals', including crocodiles and…cats Many have been calling the bill recently proposed in the Iranian parliament absurd – 75 Iranian representatives want to ban their fellow citizens from owning pets, including cats and dogs. Under the new bill, anyone found owning a pet would receive a hefty fine and the animal would be confiscated. In response, Iranians have taken to social media to post photos of their inoffensive pets. 

