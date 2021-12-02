New Iranian law could ban owning 'dangerous animals', including crocodiles and…cats

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 18:40 Hits: 8

Many have been calling the bill recently proposed in the Iranian parliament absurd – 75 Iranian representatives want to ban their fellow citizens from owning pets, including cats and dogs. Under the new bill, anyone found owning a pet would receive a hefty fine and the animal would be confiscated. In response, Iranians have taken to social media to post photos of their inoffensive pets.

