Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 18:36 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican U.S. senators announced legislation on Thursday that would impose sanctions over an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to kidnap Iranian-born U.S. journalist Masih Alinejad. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/03/us-senators-seek-sanctions-on-iran-over-alleged-plot-to-kidnap-journalist