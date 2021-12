Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 18:55 Hits: 6

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Two journalists were wounded when police opened fire on a protest outside the provincial parliament in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Bukavu on Thursday, local media and a Reuters reporter at the scene said. Read full story

