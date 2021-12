Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 20:32 Hits: 8

PARIS (Reuters) - The prefect of Guadeloupe, the representative of the French central state in the overseas territory, on Thursday said he would extend a nightly curfew until Dec. 7, citing a continued threat to public order amid protest over COVID-19 rules. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/03/guadeloupe-extends-nightly-curfew-amid-violent-protests-against-covid-19-rules