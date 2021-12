Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 16:19 Hits: 6

Czech authorities have deported the chief of the Belarusian Football Federation, Uladzimer Bazanau, and his wife for allegedly breaching COVID-19 pandemic rules by not having applied for an exemption to travel restrictions.

