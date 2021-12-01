The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Stacey Abrams announces she’s running to be governor of Georgia

Category: World Hits: 6

Stacey Abrams announces she’s running to be governor of Georgia

Stacey Abrams has just announced she is running for governor of Georgia. Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives for more than six years ran for governor in 2018, losing by a slim margin to then Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in a race many saw as tainted by his voter suppression actions.

Abrams went on to become a highly-effective voting rights advocate and activist, and many credit her with helping elect Joe Biden president by helping him win the state by registering an estimated 800,000 more voters.

Watch:

READ: A former Trump aide is trying to build a violent, ultranationalist, right-wing Christian takeover of the US

image
image.png?id=28145426&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/stacey-abrams-governor/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version