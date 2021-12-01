The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First confirmed case of new Omicron variant identified in US

First confirmed case of new Omicron variant identified in US The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in a person in California, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday, while France made a negative Covid-19 test mandatory for all travellers arriving from outside the EU in a bid to prevent the fast-spreading new variant from taking hold in the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20211201-live-germany-detects-omicron-cases-among-vaccinated-japan-halts-new-incoming-flights

