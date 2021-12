Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 10:54 Hits: 10

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in clashes with pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country, Kyiv said Thursday, as tensions with Moscow soar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet in Stockholm.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211202-clashes-continue-in-eastern-ukraine-as-top-diplomats-blinken-lavrov-to-meet