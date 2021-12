Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:31 Hits: 6

EU ambassadors on December 1 agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Belarus that will add 17 people and 11 entities in response to what the bloc considers Minsk’s orchestration of a migrant crisis on its border, diplomats said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-european-union-new-sanctions/31589301.html