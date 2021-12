Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 04:23 Hits: 2

Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges, the UN atomic watchdog said, raising a new concern for negotiators on the third day of renewed talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-nuclear-iaea-enrichment-fordow-negotiations/31589853.html