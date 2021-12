Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 07:10 Hits: 3

Amnesty International has reiterated its call on Belarusian authorities to immediately to release the dozens of human rights activists who have been arbitrarily detained since a disputed presidential election in August 2020, and put an end to their "relentless persecution" of civil society groups.

