Putin Suggests In-Depth Dialogues on NATO’s Eastward Expansion

Russia's president Vladimir Putin declared his concern regarding some countries' behavior, which continues creating tensions near Russia's western borders.

On Wednesday, Putin declared, "Our diplomats are currently facing the paramount task of obtaining reliable and long-term security guarantees" during a reception ceremony with foreign ambassadors in

Moscow.



He maintained his intention to establish fair agreements with the United States and its allies, always stressing that they must exclude any mechanism or intent related to NATO's expansion to the East, deployment of any weapons in the vicinity of Russian territory, or threatening its security.



"Legal guarantees are exactly what Russia needs because its Western colleagues have not fulfilled their previous verbal commitments," the Russian president decreed.

Vladimir Putin visited the GES-2 art centre that is opening in Moscow https://t.co/bKnZnLBZTvpic.twitter.com/T84TXiDEms December 1, 2021

Putin pointed out the existence of the previously expressed verbal commitments against NATO's eastward expansion.



Some countries are continuing tensions near Russia's western borders, ignoring previously expressed legal and security concerns.



"We are concerned not only about the uncoordinated behavior of the world society, which cannot unite to solve truly important problems," to which he added, "We are also concerned about the way they behave towards our country, Russia, because some of our partners resort to all attempts to slow down our development, to exert pressure in the form of sanctions and, moreover, to stoke tensions on our borders."

