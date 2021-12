Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 04:34 Hits: 3

Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, the UNĀ atomic watchdog said on Wednesday, further eroding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during talks with the West on saving it.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20211202-iran-steps-up-uranium-enrichment-capacity-despite-talks-to-salvage-nuclear-deal