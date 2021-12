Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 04:55 Hits: 4

Members of France’s main right-wing Republicans party began voting on Wednesday to choose their candidate for next year’s election, with the contest seen as wide open after a campaign focused on immigration and security.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211202-france-s-right-wing-republicans-hold-first-round-of-presidential-primary