Live: First case of Omicron variant found in the Paris region

Thursday, 02 December 2021

The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in the greater Paris region Thursday, one day after the first case was reported in the US. South Korea halted quarantine exemptions for vaccinated inbound travellers and the UK approved a drug to treat those at risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, as fears over the impact of the new variant rose.

