Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 07:50 Hits: 5

There is a narrow window for the world to put in place the lessons we learnt during the first phase of the pandemic, says Anjana Ahuja for the Financial Times.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/uncertainty-inaction-omicron-variant-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-2352971