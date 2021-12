Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 18:40 Hits: 9

Uganda has deployed soldiers into the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, as part of a joint operation with the Congolese military. The troop movement followed bombardments against posts held by the Islamist ADF.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ugandan-troops-cross-into-congo-to-widen-anti-adf-offensive/a-59989933?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf