Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:58 Hits: 8

The Supreme Court appeared set to put limits on abortion rights in the United States by upholding one state's law banning the procedure after 15 weeks. Protesters from both sides of the issue rallied at the top court.

