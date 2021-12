Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 11:16 Hits: 4

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for direct negotiations with Russia to end an eight-year war with pro-Russian separatists in his country’s east.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211201-ukraine-s-zelensky-calls-for-direct-talks-with-russia-to-end-war