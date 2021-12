Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 14:14 Hits: 4

Abortion in America faces its fiercest challenge in a generation when a US Supreme Court dramatically reshaped by Donald Trump hears opening arguments Wednesday in a case that could roll back 50 years of reproductive rights.

