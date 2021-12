Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 16:41 Hits: 4

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo have announced joint operations against an Islamic State-linked militia based in eastern Congo, which is blamed for a string of recent bombings in Kampala and killing hundreds of Congolese civilians. Read full story

