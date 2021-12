Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 18:00 Hits: 9

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban health authorities said that researchers in the communist-run country are upgrading its homegrown COVID vaccines to ensure protection against the new Omicron variant. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/02/cuba-to-upgrade-homegrown-covid-19-vaccine-to-confront-omicron