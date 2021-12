Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 18:35 Hits: 10

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro and her party were awaiting results on Wednesday from tight legislative races to see if they would gain control of Congress, a day after her main rival conceded defeat in the presidential race. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/02/honduran-president-elect039s-party-hopes-for-narrow-majority-in-congress