Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 18:39 Hits: 7

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -A senior Botswana health official said on Tuesday that 16 of the total 19 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant detected in the country were asymptomatic, while President Mokgweetsi Masisi said travel bans on its citizens were unfair and unjustified. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/02/botswana039s-health-director-says-majority-of-omicron-variant-cases-were-asymptomatic