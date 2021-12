Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 16:54 Hits: 4

A California trial court will hear a case on Wednesday to decide if the state can legally require publicly traded companies to have women on their boards. The law has been in effect for three years, but opponents say a gender-based quota is unconstitutional.

