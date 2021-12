Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:20 Hits: 4

After a five-month hiatus, talks in Vienna have resumed to determine what parts of the 2015 Iran deal can be salvaged. In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for lifted sanctions.

