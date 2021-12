Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:45 Hits: 4

After the ruling party in Honduras conceded defeat following contentious presidential elections, Xiomara Castro is set to become the country’s first female president. Hondurans and the international community alike welcomed a peaceful democratic transition.

