Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

After oral arguments concluded on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority indicated they would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Their final decision, not expected until June, may further limit abortion access.

