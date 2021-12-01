As Covid cases soar among France's children, experts baffled by relaxed school protocol

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 4

The fifth wave of Covid-19 infections has swept through France, leaving no corner untouched. French authorities are setting down new pandemic measures like sandbags to stem the tide – expediting booster shots, tightening the health pass and widening mask mandates. But one paradox stands out: While cases are higher than ever and rising fastest in children, the last of the unvaccinated, France is loosening protection measures at schools.

