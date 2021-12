Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 19:09 Hits: 8

Jamaica'sĀ Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norway's Karsten Warholm were crowned World Athletes of the Year on Wednesday after both produced astonishing, ground-breaking performances at the Olympic Games and beyond.

