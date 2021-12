Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 11:56 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that African tax and social-benefit systems are currently ill-equipped to protect households from sudden income losses. Meaningful progress will require policymakers to reduce the size of the informal sector and improve the design and financing of social-protection measures.

