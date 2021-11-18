Gosar Censured over AOC Murder Video, as AOC Slams GOP: What Is So Hard About Saying This Is Wrong?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 13:13 Hits: 4

Republican Congressmember Paul Gosar is the first lawmaker to be censured in more than a decade for posting an animated video on social media where he murders Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacks President Biden. The U.S. House of Representatives also voted Tuesday to censure Gosar and strip him of committee assignments. He has refused to apologize, and after the vote he retweeted the video. Speaking from the House floor before the vote, Congressmember Ocasio-Cortez said, “This is not about me. This is not about Representative Gosar. This is about what we are willing to accept.” The co-sponsor of the censure vote, Congressmember Jackie Speier of California, said, “Congressmember Ocasio-Cortez has become the go-to subject of the radical right to stir up their base, as too often is the case for women of color.”

