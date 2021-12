Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:10 Hits: 10

Many Chileans are frightened, and others are angry – not least because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic squeeze. But the political failures of the center-left also help to explain why the far right and the far left will contest the second round of the country’s presidential election.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/chile-presidential-election-political-extremes-by-andres-velasco-2021-12