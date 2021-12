Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 07:33 Hits: 4

Ukraine has urged NATO to boost military cooperation with Kyiv and prepare sanctions and other measures to deter Russia from attacking it as the Western military alliance's foreign ministers meet in Latvia amid growing concern over a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nato-russia-ukraine-deterrence/31588242.html