Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 07:48 Hits: 11

SHAH ALAM: A total of 1,076 child abuse cases were reported in the state from January to September this year, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told Wednesday (Dec 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/01/child-abuse-1076-cases-reported-in-s039gor-from-january-to-september-2021