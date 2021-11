Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:33 Hits: 3

At midnight on Monday, the island nation of Barbados officially became an independent republic after decades of pledging allegiance to the British throne. Former Governor General Sandra Mason was sworn in as the country’s president before dawn.

