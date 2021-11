Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 16:41 Hits: 4

From the US and Brazil to Turkey and India, growing price pressures are leaving policymakers facing some difficult decisions. Unlike in many previous global inflationary episodes, what is remarkable this time is how different the cross-country experiences have been.

