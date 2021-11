Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 14:45 Hits: 4

The fact that central banks could use their limited policy tools to pursue climate targets does not mean that they should. There are far more effective climate measures available to fiscal policymakers and regulators, and central bankers already have enough on their plates.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/against-green-central-banking-by-willem-h-buiter-2021-11