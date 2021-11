Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 15:48 Hits: 4

Governments have long promised to reduce destructive fisheries subsidies in order to curb unsustainable and unprofitable fishing activity. The World Trade Organization’s upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva will test the credibility of that pledge.

