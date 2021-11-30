As artful a politician as she is shrewd in chess, Abrams silence on Georgia bid is freaking Dems out

Category: World Hits: 1
If you’re like most of us, maybe you don’t lose sleep over it, but you may chew your nails worrying about when and if Stacey Abrams will run for governor in 2022.
Abrams has been furtive about announcing her potential run; she’s said to be a shrewd chess player. But without her, Democratic Party insiders worry they may be left in the dust without time to introduce a new candidate.
“I think she still has a little bit of time,” a Democratic strategist told The Hill. “The minute she announces, she is automatically the candidate to beat. The problem is, I think that keeps everything in kind of a holding pattern when we really need to be aggressive and proactive in Georgia.”
If you’re not familiar with Abrams, she’s a voting rights activist, a New York Times bestselling author, a lawyer, and has served in the Georgia statehouse for 11 years.
After her bitter and contested run in 2018, the top-ranking Georgia Democrat famously turned her focus to voting rights to ensure all Americans were able to cast a ballot via programs such as Fair Fight 2020, where she raised millions for then-Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and registered a staggering 800,000 voters. She also funded and trained voter protection teams in 20 battleground states.
While she was born in Madison, Wisconsin, Abrams grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi. She and her five siblings then attended high school in Atlanta, Georgia.
"My selections when I go into the voting booth may be partisan, but the process that gets me there should not be," she told a crowd of hundreds at the echoing Chevalier Theater in Medford, Connecticut, in late October.
"I'm doing what I am doing so that the people who never want me to hold public office again have the same access to voting. The people who decry those who share my complexion or my ideology, or any of the inconvenient truths that I hold in their estimation, should have not been denied their access by virtue of their belief."
Wendy Davis, a member of the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party, told The Daily Beast in November 2020: “Stacey Abrams intends to run for governor again.” She added: “I think that is a secret to no one.”
An Abrams adviser who asked not to be identified told Newsweek, "Stacey has a plan, and it's only a surprise to people who haven't paid attention.” They added:
"She plans to become the first Black woman governor in the United States next year. And then run for president in 2024 if Biden does not, or in 2028 if he does.”
