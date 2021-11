Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:19 Hits: 6

Hungary's parliament has passed a resolution authorizing the government to hold a national referendum on LGBT issues, putting the right-wing ruling party further at odds with the European Union and activists who view laws passed earlier this year as discriminatory.

