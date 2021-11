Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:25 Hits: 8

NATO said there would be "consequences" for Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, warned the West to stear clear of Moscow's "red lines."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nato-warns-russia-against-ukraine-aggression/a-59980842?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf