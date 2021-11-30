Flurry of misinformation about electric cars targets Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 14:18 Hits: 2

There’s been a wave of photos and videos posted on US social media over the past few weeks that contain false information about the environmental impact of electric cars. This disinformation campaign is a response to "Build Back Better", US president Joe Biden’s wide-scale plan for social and environmental reform. The plan, which includes financial incentives for people to buy electric cars, was adopted by the House of Representatives on November 19.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20211130-misinformation-electric-cars-debunked