Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 15:31 Hits: 3

Although some of the obvious factors behind recent price surges will almost certainly subside in due time, others will linger, adding to the already-high inflationary pressures that have been building across the global economy. Worst of all, major central banks continue to put themselves out on a limb.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/can-central-banks-cope-with-higher-inflation-by-otmar-issing-2021-11