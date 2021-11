Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 09:14 Hits: 9

The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus had on Tuesday been detected in a number of new countries, including in Japan, and prompted 2022 Winter Olympics host China to warn that the virus will pose challenges in holding the games.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211130-omicron-spreads-to-more-countries-china-warns-of-challenges-for-winter-olympics