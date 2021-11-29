Anti-vaxx Chronicles: He was too tough and macho and pure-blooded to worry about COVID

Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 21:45 Hits: 12

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Today’s cautionary tale thought he was 100% right.

They don’t believe in science and doctors, but then demand science and doctors bail them out.

I’m waiting for the day that insurance companies no longer cover unvaccinated individuals and the government no longer bails them out of medical debt. And yeah, sure, we’ll all pay higher premiums because of that wave of medical bankruptcies, but maybe long-term financial ruin starts knocking some sense into these people, because fear of death isn’t doing it.

They said the pandemic would be “over” the day after the election. Their Boy King said cases would soon hit zero after the first 15, and then that cases would disappear one day “like a miracle.” They said cases would end in the summer because the virus wouldn’t survive the heat. They said thousands of people were dying from the vaccine. They said the vaccine “shed” COVID, and that it made people magnetic, and that it had an embedded microchip.

They claimed the virus was a bioweapon created in a lab, they said horse paste and hydroxychloroquine were valid treatments for COVID, they claimed their opposition to the vaccine merely stemmed from lack of formal FDA approval.

They literally haven’t been right about anything.

Assuming this relates to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, how can they not realize that those drugs are made by Big Pharma?

All those overflowing hospitals? Who do they think manufactures the drugs being pumped into those patients?

A $19.50 vaccine isn’t the fountain of massive profits. The assholes who refuse to take it are.

What’s the current tally, over 5 billion people have taken the vaccine? We know the side effects.

Also, we know the side effects of COVID.

It’s not a fair comparison.

The “good guys” are the ones overflowing ICUs with avoidable plague.

Also, bike helmets, seat belt laws, OSHA standards, the EPA, the bartender that cuts off the belligerent drunk, the Allied powers defeating the Nazis, etc, etc, etc. Bad guys have always had to be forced into submission throughout history.

1.) Biden is wrong.

2.) Biden hasn’t implemented a vaccine mandate.

3.) Fuck, he hasn’t even required vaccines to travel by air.

4.) Where he has instituted a vaccine requirement, most people affected have a weekly testing option.

5.) As for those who don’t have a weekly testing option—like health care workers—well, good. It’s a plague. Last thing we need is health care workers continuing to spread pestilence.

They want to execute Dr. Anthony Fauci for trying to save their lives.

Bunch of Nazis.

Uh oh. I know something that can stop him...

I wonder if he still thought he was 100% right that COVID was a “scam” as he laid in that ICU.

Well, it was “victory or Valhalla,” right? COVID made the choice for him.

Let’s take a look at this “beautiful angel”:

Yikes! Is that how you become a beautiful angel these days? If so … how can hell be any worse?

Meanwhile, can someone explain why there is muscle tissue under the skull?

