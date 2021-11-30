The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Clark may face criminal contempt charges; GOP retools as party of the Big Lie

Category: World Hits: 8

In the news today: Trump ally Jeffrey Clark may be the latest to face criminal charges for defying a House subpoena. Then a Department of Justice official, Clark allegedly sought to boost Trump's claims of "election fraud" despite those claims being entirely fictional; now that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has come calling, Clark is clamming up. Rep. Lauren Boebert may or may not have intended an "apology" when she called Rep. Ilhan Omar following yet another incident in which Boebert falsely slandered Omar, who is Mulsim, as a supposed potential terrorist, but the call unraveled quickly when Boebert couldn't muster that actual apology.

Across the country, Republicans continue to purge those who proved unwilling to go along with Trump's traitorous lie. And the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now upon us, thanks to global failure to control the variants leading up to it—but what will it mean?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

No more sneaking around to steal elections for Republicans, they’re doing it in plain sight

Another contempt charge may be impending for Trump official

Omicron update: Latest variant tests to see if the planet has learned a #@$%ing thing in two years

Boebert botches apology to Omar, releases new video yet again attacking her

The Patriot Movement’s creep into the GOP mainstream formed the war on democracy’s nexus

Community Spotlight:

Books So Bad They're Good: Holiday Shopping, 2021

Climate Brief: Cow Farts & Climate Change

Also trending from the community:

LOOK! Jill Biden's beautiful White House Holiday Charming Decor!!!

QNuts falling out of love with Kyle Rittenhouse

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2066700

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version