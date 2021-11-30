News Roundup: Clark may face criminal contempt charges; GOP retools as party of the Big Lie

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 8

In the news today: Trump ally Jeffrey Clark may be the latest to face criminal charges for defying a House subpoena. Then a Department of Justice official, Clark allegedly sought to boost Trump's claims of "election fraud" despite those claims being entirely fictional; now that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has come calling, Clark is clamming up. Rep. Lauren Boebert may or may not have intended an "apology" when she called Rep. Ilhan Omar following yet another incident in which Boebert falsely slandered Omar, who is Mulsim, as a supposed potential terrorist, but the call unraveled quickly when Boebert couldn't muster that actual apology.

Across the country, Republicans continue to purge those who proved unwilling to go along with Trump's traitorous lie. And the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now upon us, thanks to global failure to control the variants leading up to it—but what will it mean?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• No more sneaking around to steal elections for Republicans, they’re doing it in plain sight

• Another contempt charge may be impending for Trump official

• Omicron update: Latest variant tests to see if the planet has learned a #@$%ing thing in two years

• Boebert botches apology to Omar, releases new video yet again attacking her

• The Patriot Movement’s creep into the GOP mainstream formed the war on democracy’s nexus

